High-pitched campaign comes to close in South Coastal AP

The high-pitched campaigning for the civic polls to 11 urban local bodies in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh ended on Monday evening.

As many as 119 candidates are in the fray in 48 wards going to polls in Atmakur, Venkatagiri, Naidupeta and Sullurpeta in SPSR Nellore district, where 52 candidates have been elected uncontested.

In Prakasam district, 174 candidates are trying their electoral fortunes in 724 wards in the civic bodies of Ongole, Markapur, Chirala, Addanki, Chimakurthy, Giddalur and Kanigiri, where 24 aspirants have already been elected unopposed.

While the ruling party highlighted the host of welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the campaign, the Telugu Desam Party promised to waive property and water tax arrears and also reduce the tax by 50%. The TDP also promised to reopen the popular Anna canteens.

The candidates of the Jana Sena Party and its poll ally Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) highlighted the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation(AMRUT) and other schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government to improve the civic infrastructure and sought a positive vote for change.

The Left parties promised to fight for adoption of a resolution against the property tax hike and strive for devolution of more funds and decentralisation of powers to local bodies.

Meanwhile, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that the district police were fully geared up to hold free and fair elections in the urban local bodies on March 10.

Speaking after visiting some of the sensitive areas in the handloom town of Chirala, he said that all steps had been taken to ensure that the people can exercise their right to vote in a free and fair manner.

The SP visited, among other places, the Perala Center check post, Masjid Center, Clock Tower Center, RTC Bus Stand and Munthavari Center on Kottapeta Road and gave instructions to the on-duty personnel there and oversaw the security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the polls.

He asked the personnel concerned to be on high alert 24X7 and ensure that there were no untoward incidents with special focus on sensitive polling stations.