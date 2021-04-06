High-pitch campaign in Anantapur

TDP candidates reportedly continue to take part in campaigns, appeal to people to vote for CPI(M)

Campaigning for MPTC and ZPTC elections in Anantapur is reaching a feverish pitch with both YSR Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidates going around the villages in their constituencies seeking votes with just one more day left for the canvassing.

But, along with them, candidates of Telugu Desam Party too are reportedly continuing their campaigns, though surreptitiously. While TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had earlier made an announcement that his party would boycott the elections, it was too late for many candidates who had already begun campaigning in Pamidi, Yadiki, Tadipatri, the strongholds of the party.

The TDP candidates in Yadiki reportedly had employed young children who are going round the town in autorickshaws distributing pamphlets. But the candidates have taken care that none of the vehicles carried their posters, party flags, or other election material.

At Pamidi, the TDP candidates are sure of winning five MPTCs and the Pamidi ZPTC seats and similar is the situation in Yadiki, where the TDP is sure of winning the majority of seats, but party leaders Payyavula Keshav, Kalava Srinivasulu, and the Tadipatri Municipal Chairperson J.C. Prabhakar Reddy had appealed to people to vote for the CPI(M) and CPI wherever it was contesting.

The Communist parties, which got some hope in Kanaganapalli, C.K. Palli, Hindupur, Yadiki, Pamidi, Uravakonda and Rayadurg mandals, were not sure if the TDP supporters’ votes would get translated into their votes. The Left party leaders visited some villages in Yadiki and Pamidi mandals to campaign with the weaving communities.

Meanwhile, the TDP candidate was hopeful of a victory in Kanaganapalli too. Following a good support base for the party in view of the way the former Minister Paritala Sunitha holds sway over the voters, the TDP expects a victory.