ADVERTISEMENT

High pass percentage, marks in SSC exams not enough to ensure quality education, says official

Published - May 20, 2024 02:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Quality in education will be ensured when the mean, median and mode of the marks obtained by the students of a school surpass 70%, says School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash 

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The District Education Officers should adopt a new approach to analyse SSC results, says School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Department of School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash on May 19 (Sunday) said unlike in the past the performance of a school in the 10th class board examinations was gauged by the pass percentage or the highest marks obtained, these metrics are not enough now to ensure quality education.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Praveen Prakash said there was a need to analyse the 10th class results with a new approach. The officials should use a new lens to review this academic year’s (2023-24) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results to ensure that all high school students achieve the desired results in the next academic year (2024-25).

Improving students’ employability hinges on enhancing quality at the individual level and the depth of knowledge of the students, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A school may record a pass percentage of 100, but if all students barely scrape through with 40% marks, it does not reflect high educational standards. Similarly, a school where only one student excels with 99% marks while the rest barely meet the passing threshold of 40% marks, it would not serve any purpose,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The true quality will reflect when the mean, median and mode of the marks obtained by the students of a school surpass 70%, which is equal to 420 marks in absolute terms, he said.

Referring to the SSC results announced last month, he said the mean, median and mode of the municipal schools were 357, 366 and 390 respectively, while the same for the Zilla Parishad schools were 358, 371 and 385 respectively. The numbers are below the desired 420. The data of the Andhra Pradesh Model Schools, however, was significantly higher with the mean, median and mode being 437, 452 and 509 respectively, he said.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said the District Education Officers should adopt the new approach to analyse this year’s results to ensure its improvement in the next academic year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US