GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

High pass percentage, marks in SSC exams not enough to ensure quality education, says official

Quality in education will be ensured when the mean, median and mode of the marks obtained by the students of a school surpass 70%, says School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash 

Published - May 20, 2024 02:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
The District Education Officers should adopt a new approach to analyse SSC results, says School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash. 

The District Education Officers should adopt a new approach to analyse SSC results, says School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Department of School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash on May 19 (Sunday) said unlike in the past the performance of a school in the 10th class board examinations was gauged by the pass percentage or the highest marks obtained, these metrics are not enough now to ensure quality education.

In a statement, Mr. Praveen Prakash said there was a need to analyse the 10th class results with a new approach. The officials should use a new lens to review this academic year’s (2023-24) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results to ensure that all high school students achieve the desired results in the next academic year (2024-25).

Improving students’ employability hinges on enhancing quality at the individual level and the depth of knowledge of the students, he said.

“A school may record a pass percentage of 100, but if all students barely scrape through with 40% marks, it does not reflect high educational standards. Similarly, a school where only one student excels with 99% marks while the rest barely meet the passing threshold of 40% marks, it would not serve any purpose,” he said.

The true quality will reflect when the mean, median and mode of the marks obtained by the students of a school surpass 70%, which is equal to 420 marks in absolute terms, he said.

Referring to the SSC results announced last month, he said the mean, median and mode of the municipal schools were 357, 366 and 390 respectively, while the same for the Zilla Parishad schools were 358, 371 and 385 respectively. The numbers are below the desired 420. The data of the Andhra Pradesh Model Schools, however, was significantly higher with the mean, median and mode being 437, 452 and 509 respectively, he said.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said the District Education Officers should adopt the new approach to analyse this year’s results to ensure its improvement in the next academic year.

Related Topics

higher education / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.