High-level Shirdi delegation studiespilgrim facilities at Tirumala

TTD Chairman details initiatives taken during COVID times

The TTD authorities, by way of a PowerPoint presentation, on Saturday explained a high-level delegation of the Shirdi Samsthan the various initiatives undertaken in extending various services to the pilgrims even during the COVID times.

At a high-level meeting chaired by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy at Annamaiah Bhavan, the delegation was apprised of the modalities and precautionary measures adopted by the management in the maintenance of queue lines, darshan, accommodation, online donations, ‘annadanam’ and tonsuring, in strict adherence to the health advisories of both the Central and State governments.

Interestingly, the delegation also enquired about securing a higher rate of interest on its fixed deposits when there was a deep slash in the interest rates offered by banks during the difficult times.

Novel scheme

Mr. Reddy explained the members of the delegation the way the TTD could successfully carry out the nine-day Brahmotsavams in strict adherence to the shastras as well as COVID restrictions. He also briefed them about the ‘Gudi ko Gomatha’, a scheme undertaken at the behest of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Apprising them about the ambitious programmer under which a cow would be provided to each temple in the States of A.P., Telangana and Karnataka, he urged the CEO of Shirdi temple K. Harischandra Bagate to implement the novel scheme at Shirdi too. He further said that efforts were on to introduce the scheme in Tamil Nadu.

Prominent among others who took part in the meeting included TTD EO A.K. Singhal, trustees Sivakumar and Sekhar Reddy, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, JEO P. Basanth Kumar, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, and HoDs of Shirdi temple Somnath and Govind.