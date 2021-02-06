‘High-level panel yet to receive info sought from State on NIMZ facility’

Vijayawada

06 February 2021 01:41 IST

Preliminary engineering for Visakhapatnam node under VCIC initiated: Union Minister

The Central government had on January 2, 2013, granted in-principle approval for the establishment of a National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) under the National Manufacturing Policy (NMP) in Chittoor district.

Thereafter, the proposal for consideration of granting the final approval was placed before the High-Level Committee (HLC), and the same was not granted due to inadequate information from the State government.

At the HLC meeting, the State government was directed to acquire land and transfer it in the name of the authority concerned.

However, information on the status of land acquisition and other progress made so far for establishment of the NIMZ is awaited from the State government, according to Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.

Mr. Prakash stated this in the Rajya Sabha on Friday in reply to a question by G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on the fate of the NIMZ.

Answering a question by Mr. Narasimha Rao on the development of industrial corridors in the State, Mr. Parkash said the Visakhapatnam Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) was being implemented as Phase I of the East Coast Economic Corridor (ECEC), and that Chittoor (Srikalahasti), Visakhapatnam, and Kadapa nodes were identified under it.

A consultant was appointed by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd. for preparing the master plan and preliminary engineering for the Chittoor and Kadapa nodes. Master planning and preliminary engineering for the Visakhapatnam node was initiated by the State government.

After their completion, the projects would be sent for consideration and approval by the National Industrial Corridor Development & Implementation Trust and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, he said.