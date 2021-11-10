High level panel to to look into pending issues of A.P. Odisha

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

10 November 2021 00:56 IST

Both States to extend support towards tackling LWE, ganja problems

The cordial meeting between the two Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik, at Bhubaneswar set the tone for mutual cooperation and resolving several pending issues.

A joint statement by the two Chief Ministers said that the two governments also decided to work closely on resolving the issues relating to jurisdiction of Kotia group of villages, Naredi Barrage, Janjhavati Reservoir, Polavaram, release of water for Bhahuda river and mutual NOC for the Balimela and Upper Sileru in the energy sector. A high-level committee headed by the two Chief Secretaries would look into all issues and solve them in a time-bound manner.

Both the States resolved to extend support towards tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation. “Both the states not only share borders but also a long and glorious history and heritage. At times of need, they have extended full cooperation and assistance, a fact borne out during the natural disasters in the past,” said the joint statement.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Jagan attended the reception of the daughter of YSRCP MLA Reddy Shanti at Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district. The Chief Minister flew to Bhubaneswar and reached the State Guest House, where representatives of Telugu Association welcomed him. He reviewed the agenda for the meeting with his Odisha counterpart with senior revenue and irrigation officials.

Mr. Jagan and Mr. Patnaik had a meeting in the Odisha Secretariat and the two leaders said that a joint committee headed by Chief Secretaries of both the States would look into all pending issues.

During the discussions, the two Chief Ministers discussed the pending works related to Janjhavati reservoir, rehabilitation of evacuees Polavaram reservoir, NOC of hydroelectric projects of Balimela , Left Wing Extremism issues, crack down on cultivation of Ganja, etc,.

The other issues which came up for discussion include appointment of language teachers in border villages, distribution of textbooks. The BR Ambedkar University and Berhampur University will take measures to foster the spirit of brotherhood among people living in Andhra-Odisha border.

Expressing his satisfaction over the discussion, Mr. Jagan said: “I am happy that the first step towards solving many pending issues between the two States has been taken today. It is good that a high level committee headed by two Chief Secretaries will look into all pending issues.”