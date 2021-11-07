High-level panel to probe ‘irregularities’ in MSN Charities

KAKINADA

07 November 2021 01:30 IST

It will look into every aspect of its activities since 2017

The State government has constituted a three-member high-level committee to inquire into the alleged encroachment of land and financial irregularities of the Malladi Satyalingam Naicker (MSN) Charities in Kakinada.

The committee is headed by Endowments Department Regional Joint Commissioner M.V. Suresh Babu (Rajamahendravaram), Deputy Commissioner, Kakinada, M. Vijaya Babu, and Assistant Commissioner Ramesh Babu.

Advertising

Advertising

An extent of 1,686 acres of land, several educational institutions, and three temples of MSN Charities had been brought under the purview of the Endowments Department in 1971, the MSN Charities Parirakshana Samithi. (MSNCPS) said. In 1912, Malladi Satyalingam Naicker (1840-1915), a ship merchant hailing from the fishermen community, had established the MSN Charities to offer free education to the needy.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the state of MSN Charities in a recent meeting on the proposed merger of aided institutions. He constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the alleged encroachment of land, revenues, pending cases, and academic affairs of MSN Charities,” said Mr. Vijaya Babu.

“MSN Charities has 1,258 acres of land now. We are inquiring into every aspect of MSN Charities since 2017. The committee will submit a report to enable the government take a decision on its future,” he said. The Endowments Department has so far not chosen the option of surrendering the staff or properties of MSN Charities as proposed under the merger plan. MSNCPS members led by Malladi Raju on Friday met Mr. Vijaya Babu and urged him not to give consent to the merger of MSN Charities.

“The approximate land revenue should be ₹5 crore. However, it has fallen to ₹2 crore due to the irregularities in the annual auction for tenancy of land,” alleged Malladi Raju and other members in their letter to Mr. Vijaya Babu.