High-level meet to explore potential of EV segment in Andhra Pradesh on August 5

It will be attended by representatives over 60 companies

The State government, through the AP Economic Development Board (APEBD), will be organising the CEO-Ministerial Dialogue in the virtual mode on Friday in collaboration with the the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The roundtable will serve as a high-level platform to explore avenues of investments in the Electric Vehicles (EV) segment and also to support the industry leaders in developing and implementing plans and programmes to meet climate goals.

Andhra Pradesh was the first-ever State in India associated with the WEF-Moving India network initiative by the WEF on ‘Shaping the Future of Mobility’, a release said.

The State government plans to attract investments worth US $4 billion in the EV segment and the high-level virtual meeting will witness the participation of over 60 companies

The virtual meet will help the State fulfil its ambitious Sustainable Development Goals by way of going carbon-neutral.

The meeting will be attended by Minister of Industries Gudivada Amarnath; Principal Secretary (Transport) M.T. Krishna Babu; Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Vijayanand; Adviser (Infrastructure Connectivity, Transport & Electric Mobility) - NITI Aayog, Sudhendu J. Sinha; APEDB CEO J. Subramanyam Javvadi; Director of Industries G. Srijana; WEF–Moving India Team, CEOs of EV manufacturing companies and others.