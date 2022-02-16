High-level meet discusses EHS implementation

Principal Secretaries Sashi Bhushan Kumar (general administration) and A.K. Singhal (health, medical and family welfare) met the members of the government employees’ steering committee on the implementation of Employees’ Health Scheme (EHS), at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Steering committee members Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, K. Venkatrami Reddy and K.R. Suryanarayana took part in the deliberations on the problems being faced in extending the benefits under the EHS to the employees.

Mr. Sashi Bhushan Kumar said he would take the issues raised by the committee to the notice of Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma for resolving the same.

Special Chief Secretary (school education) B. Rajasekhar, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Vinod Kumar, and EHS Executive Officer T.S.R. Murthy took part in the deliberations.