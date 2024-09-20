ADVERTISEMENT

High-level committee to visit sites of industrial accidents in Anakapalli district soon

Published - September 20, 2024 05:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

It resolves to convene meetings with the stakeholders in the due course of time and receive suggestions for strengthening the safety systems at work

V Raghavendra
Retired IAS officer Vasudha Mishra chairing a meeting on industrial accidents, at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The high-level committee constituted by the government under the chairpersonship of retired IAS officer Vasudha Mishra to suggest measures to prevent industrial accidents met at the Secretariat on Thursday and discussed the terms of reference and methodology to be adopted for completing the task assigned to it in the given timeframe of two to three months.

According to a press release by Secretary (Labour, Factories and Boilers) M.M. Naik, the committee decided to first inspect the factories in Anakapalli district where accidents took place recently and to follow it up with visits to other factories in different parts of the State for assessing the status of industrial safety.

The committee resolved to convene meetings with different stakeholders in different areas in the due course of time and receive suggestions for strengthening the safety systems at work.

Ms. Mishra appealed to the members to examine the existing legal provisions, present inspection and compliance monitoring procedures, workers training aspects, sensor strategies to be adopted, emergency management systems in place and the best practices prevalent around the world.

Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest and Science & Technology) G. Anantha Ramu, Special Secretary (Home) G. Vijaya Kumar, APIIC Vice-Chairman & MD M. Abhishikth Kishore, AP Pollution Control Board Joint Chief Environmental Engineer P. Prasada Rao, AP Disaster Response Force Director D. Murali Mohan, Director of Boilers B. Umamaheswara Rao and Director of Factories D.C.S. Varma were present.

