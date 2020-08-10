High-level committee to probe fire accident at COVID-19 care facility in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

10 August 2020

Preliminary inquiry points to negligence of hospital management: Minister

As per the preliminary inquiry, negligence on the part of Ramesh Hospitals is the cause of the fire accident at Hotel Swarna Palace, which the former has taken on lease to operate a COVID-19 care centre, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) has said.

Ten patients died and many others were injured in the blaze that erupted at the hotel early on Sunday morning.

The Health Minister, along with Home Minister M. Sucharitha, I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, and Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, reviewed the situation arising out of the accident.

“According to the district Collector and officials of the Medical and Health Department, the preliminary inquiry points to negligence on the part of the Ramesh Hospitals management,” Mr. Srinivas said.

“A committee, comprising officials drawn from the Police, Medical and Health, and Fire departments and experts, has been constituted. It will submit its inquiry report in 48 hours, and action will be taken based on the report,” Mr. Srinivas said.

The committee would also inquire into how Ramesh Hospitals took on lease the hotel and whether it provided ventilators, emergency equipment and necessary critical care units in the hotel rooms.

“Instructions have been given to find out whether the hospital and the hotel managements followed the fire safety norms while turning the building into a quarantine centre,” the Health Minister said.

Case booked

The Vijayawada Central tahsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) lodged a complaint with the Governorpet police following which a case had been registered under IPC Sections 304 (II) (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 308 (Attempt to culpable homicide). Investigation is under way.

“We are looking into the facilities being provided in other COVID-19 care centres across the State,” the Health Minister added.