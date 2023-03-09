ADVERTISEMENT

High-level committee reviews arrangements for Intermediate and Class X public examinations in Visakhapatnam district

March 09, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Students and officers resorting to irregularities and malpractices warned of strict action

V. Kamalakara Rao

The stage is set for the conduct of the Class X and Intermediate public examinations for the academic year 2022-23 from next week in Visakhapatnam district.

While the Intermediate Public Examinations will be conducted from March 15 to 29 at 78 centres from 9 a.m. to noon, the Class X examinations will be conducted from April 3 to 18 at 136 centres from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.

A committee, comprising officials led by Joint Collector K.Y. Viswanathan, held a meeting on Thursday to review the arrangements for the examinations.

“The committee has decided to initiate strict action against the students and officers resorting to irregularities and malpractices during the examinations. Every examination centre will be treated as a no-mobile zone. The QR code printed on the leaked question paper will be scanned immediately to identify the culprits,” Mr. Viswanathan said.

The committee also directed the Police Department to impose Section 144 at every centre and ensure peaceful atmosphere at the examinations centres to avoid untoward incidents.

Photocopy and Internet centres in the vicinity of the examination centres should be closed during the examination hours, and the students were advised not to bring electronic devices such as calculators into the examination hall.

There should be police presence at the strongrooms where the answer papers were preserved till the completion of spot valuation.

Drinking water

Keeping the summer in mind, the officials concerned were directed to arrange drinking water at the centres. While the Medical Department was directed to arrange first-aid kits, the APSRTC was asked to operate additional buses to enable the students to reach the centres on time.

