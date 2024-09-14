High-level committee formed to suggest ways to prevent industrial accidents in A.P.

The government on Friday constituted a high-level committee to recommend organisational, legal and administrative measures to prevent industrial accidents, especially in red category industries, in the wake of the recent explosion that caused a major fire in the pharmaceutical manufacturing unit of Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (EASPL) at Achutapuram in Anakapalli district.

Secretary (Industries & Commerce) N. Yuvaraj issued a G.O. constituting the committee, which will be headed by retired IAS officer Vasudha Mishra and have Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science & Technology), Principal Secretary (Home), Secretaries of Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance and Industries & Commerce Departments, A.P. Pollution Control Board, Development Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Director General of Fire Services, Directors of Boilers and Industries Departments, and Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) as members, and the Director of Factories as convener.

Experts from Sri City in Tirupati district, the Pharma City at Anakapalli, Bulk Drug Manufacturers’ Association, Brandix SEZ, APIIC SEZs, IIT Chennai and IIT Tirupati, and the NITI Aayog will assist the government panel.

The G.O. noted that 17 workers died and about 40 others were hospitalised in the accident that occurred on the premises of EASPL on August 21.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, the Director of Factories issued an order for prohibition of operations in the company’s production block under Section 40(2) of the Factories Act of 1948, and further action would be taken after the completion of investigation. An ex gratia of ₹1 crore was paid to the deceased, ₹50 lakh to the seriously injured, and ₹25 lakh to those with minor injuries.

