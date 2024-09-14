GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High-level committee formed to suggest ways to prevent industrial accidents in A.P.

Experts from academic instutions, industry bodies and industrial area authorities have been included in the panel

Updated - September 14, 2024 04:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A file photo of the unit of the Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited where an accident left 17 dead and 41 injured at Achutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district.

A file photo of the unit of the Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited where an accident left 17 dead and 41 injured at Achutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The government on Friday constituted a high-level committee to recommend organisational, legal and administrative measures to prevent industrial accidents, especially in red category industries, in the wake of the recent explosion that caused a major fire in the pharmaceutical manufacturing unit of Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (EASPL) at Achutapuram in Anakapalli district.

Secretary (Industries & Commerce) N. Yuvaraj issued a G.O. constituting the committee, which will be headed by retired IAS officer Vasudha Mishra and have Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science & Technology), Principal Secretary (Home), Secretaries of Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance and Industries & Commerce Departments, A.P. Pollution Control Board, Development Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Director General of Fire Services, Directors of Boilers and Industries Departments, and Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) as members, and the Director of Factories as convener.

Experts from Sri City in Tirupati district, the Pharma City at Anakapalli, Bulk Drug Manufacturers’ Association, Brandix SEZ, APIIC SEZs, IIT Chennai and IIT Tirupati, and the NITI Aayog will assist the government panel.

The G.O. noted that 17 workers died and about 40 others were hospitalised in the accident that occurred on the premises of EASPL on August 21.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, the Director of Factories issued an order for prohibition of operations in the company’s production block under Section 40(2) of the Factories Act of 1948, and further action would be taken after the completion of investigation. An ex gratia of ₹1 crore was paid to the deceased, ₹50 lakh to the seriously injured, and ₹25 lakh to those with minor injuries.

Published - September 14, 2024 03:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.