High-end engineering university to be set up in district: Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 May 2020 22:25 IST

‘Will provide placement to over 3.50 lakh students in next four years’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to set up a high-end engineering university in the district, Minister for Tourism and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said here on Thursday.

“The city of Visakhapatnam has always been in the focus of the State Government as it is blessed with good resources and other things that are required for industrial growth, such as two ports, an international airport, a prominent naval establishment and a good rail network. Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister has decided to set up a high-end engineering university in the district to enhance the skill of the youth,” the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

He was speaking to reporters after attending the ongoing ‘Mana Paalana-Mee Suchana’ programme.

Appreciating the Skill Development Corporation in the city, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the corporation has trained over 32,000 tribal youth and over 29,000 engineering and degree students. “In the next four years, we intend to train over 3.50 lakh students and provide placement for them,” he said.

The Minister said that the government intends to start an SDC in every Parliamentary constituency.

Talking about the activities of APIIC, Visakhapatnam, he said during the last one year, around 267 acres were allotted to 122 new units, with a proposed investment of ₹288 crore and which are expected to provide employment to at least 12,500 youth.

He also said that the proposed MSME parks at Rachapalli and Narsipatnam on 45 acres of land and expansion of Gurampalem on 98 acres, will be completed in the next two years.

“The proposed development of Nakapalli cluster on 1100 acres and Atchutapuram cluster on 400 will be completed in the next two years. The parks will cater to industrial sectors such as pharmaceutical, aero space, defence, medical instruments and solar panels,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also said that APSFC, Visakhapatnam branch, has given ₹55 crore towards assistance to MSME for the 2019-20 financial year and has a target of ₹100 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal.

He said that the State Government has allotted a package of ₹900 crore for MSME and ₹53.37 crore has already been released to MSMEs in Visakhapatnam.