High drama at Nimmada

The arrest of Tekkali TDP legislator and former Labour Minister K. Yerrannaidu by the ACB for his alleged involvement in the ESI scandal sparked widespread protests at Srikakulam, Tekkali, Itchapuram, Palakonda and other parts of the district on Friday.

The Vigilance and Enforcement Department had earlier stated that ₹150 crore of the ₹900 crore allocated for the purchase medicines and medical equipment had been misused when Mr. Atchannaidu was at the helm.

Policemen, who included several officers, allegedly jumped the wall, entered Mr. Atchannaidu’s house at Nimmada village of Kotabommali mandal, 35-km from Srikakulam, and arrested him.

His arrest ahead of the Legislative Assembly session raised many an eyebrow, as he had been a vocal critic of the government in the Assembly.

Mr. Atchannaidu and his family members resisted the forcible entry of the policemen into their house, and tried in vain to call senior police officers, including Srikakulam SP R.N. Ammi Reddy, to register their protest.

The police did not allow anyone to take photographs and videos when the leader was forcibly shifted to a vehicle and taken to Vijayawada via Visakhapatnam.

‘BCs targeted’

TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu and party district president Gowthu Sirisha alleged that the government arrested Mr. Atchannaidu as it was unable to face him on the Floor of the House. Mr. Rammohan accused the government of targeting the BC leaders.

In Vizianagaram, former MLA Meesala Geeta alleged that the government was trying to create panic among the Opposition leaders with arrests and misuse of power.