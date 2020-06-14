High drama at GGH as Naidu denied entry

High drama unfolded at the Government General Hospital here on Saturday after TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu was denied entry into the hospital to see former Minister and TDP leader K. Atchannaidu.

Mr. Atchannaidu was brought to the hospital for medical treatment amidst tight security, a day after he was arrested from his home at Nimmada in Srikakulam.

Sources said that Mr. Naidu had undergone a surgery for treatment of piles recently and had been under medical care.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is also likely to come to visit Mr. Atchannaidu at the hospital.

Mr. Naidu, who drove along with other senior leaders, was stopped at the main gate by the police who said that they couldn’t allow him without permission from the magistrate.

The TDP president, who appeared startled a bit, later regained composure after interacting with GGH medical superintendent Sudhakar, who told him that all possible medical care was being given to Mr. Atchannaidu, who is recuperating after a surgery done on Thursday.

‘Family pleas ignored’

Later, addressing mediapersons, Mr. Naidu said that the arrest of the senior TDP leader was against all democratic norms. “Mr. Atchannaidu and his family have been in politics for more than 30 years. But the manner in which he was arrested by the police marked a new low in politics. Even though his family had pleaded with the police to take proper precautions in view of the minor surgery done to the leader, the police did not heed their pleas. Moreover, he was forced to travel 500 km in a car, which caused a lot of bleeding. If anything happens to him, the government has to bear the responsibility,’’ said Mr. Naidu.

The TDP chief also came down heavily on the Ministers saying they lacked decorum in their speeches and media addresses.

Senior leaders of the party Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Kovelamudi Ravindra Babu alias Nani and others were present.