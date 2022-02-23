High drama as West Godavari police arrive at Ayyanna Patrudu’s residence

They issue notice to the TDP leader for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister

A police team from West Godavari district arrived at the house of senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, at Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday, to serve him a notice based on a complaint that he had made “derogatory remarks” against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a programme recently in that district.

A case against Mr. Patrudu had been registered in this regard at the Nallajerla Police Station (Tadepalli Circle), it was learnt.

When the police reached the house of Mr. Patrudu, his assistants informed them that the TDP leader was not in house as he had gone to Devarapalli mandal on some work.

The police then tried to call Mr. Patrudu, but it was “switched off.”

After waiting for a couple of hours, the police pasted the notice issued under Section 41-A of the CrPC on the wall of his house and left.

Meanwhile, a large number of supporters gathered at the house of Mr. Patrudu after rumours spread that the TDP leader was being arrested.