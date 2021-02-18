High drama as single vote loser stages dharna

KUKUNOOR (WEST GODAVARI)

18 February 2021 20:49 IST

Tension prevailed at Kukunoor on Wednesday night when the sarpanch candidate, Mulisetty Nageswari, staged a dharna along with her followers at the counting centre after she was defeated by Lavu Meena Kumari by just one vote during the third phase of the gram panchayat elections.

Ms. Nageswari left the counting centre, but returned after some time and demanded recounting.

The polling officers and security personnel explained the rule position and pacified her. The protest continued up to 2 a.m.

“As Ms. Nageswari did not seek recounting in time, we rejected her demand,” said K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer and West Godavari District Deputy Election Officer R.V. Suryanarayana.

The situation was under control in the village on Thursday, Mr. Suryanarayana said.