High drama as man threatens to jump off cell tower

Lover's suicide threat from cell tower amidst high drama in Chittoor

High drama was witnessed for two hours at the Gurunatha Theatre junction here on Monday with a 24-year-old local youth threatening to jump off a cellphone tower over a reported “love affair”.

Sampath Kumar of Valliappa Nagar Colony here was reportedly in a relationship with a girl of Tavanampalle mandal, 15 km from here, since seven years. However, the girls parents allegedly opposed their marriage on the grounds that he belonged to a different caste.

The youth also threw a “suicide note” from the tower, besides sending the same to his relatives on a social media site.

The youth climbed a cellphone tower atop a multi-storied building in full public view. Around 5.30 p.m., Sampath contacted his relatives and those of the girl, demanding that his marriage with the girl be performed at once, failing which he would jump from the tower.

The relatives made frantic efforts to bring down the youth. In a few minutes, the urban police entered the scene and tried to convince the youth.

After half an hour, the youth demanded that Puthalapattu MLA M.S. Babu be brought to the spot, and his marriage performed straight away. The police contacted the MLA, who rushed to the spot in no time. The girl’s village in Tavanampalle mandal comes under Puthalapattu constiteuncy.

MLA convinces him

The MLA tried to convince Sampath Kumar and when he became even more stubborn, the MLA said he should forthwith climb down the tower, if he had any regard for his words. This did the trick and Sampath came down. The police took him into custody to provide counselling.