High drama as agitators chase, corner Transstroy official

People who were not paid wages and bills to the tune of ₹20 crore allegedly by the former prime contractor of Polavaram project, Transstroy India Limited, created a flutter at the Secretariat here when they staged an impromptu dharna on Friday.

The police went into a tizzy when the agitators chased and cornered Transstroy Executive Director Sambasiva Rao, who had also come to the Secretariat to get the bills cleared.

The agitators, mostly staff of sub-contractors and representatives of firms that had supplied material to Transstroy, told the media that the company owed them ₹23 crore.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao said that bills to the tune of ₹20 crore were being processed, and pending wages and bills for material would be paid in one week or 10 days.

The agitators said they were forced to stage a dharna because they failed to get proper response from the Transstroy office in Hyderabad.

The agitators said they were putting the protest on hold in response to the assurances given by the official.