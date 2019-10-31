High Court vacates stay on Genco’s pre-closure order

The Andhra Pradesh High Court lifted the stay imposed by it on the order given by APGenco for termination of the Polavaram hydel power plant contract which was awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL).

The NECL had challenged the pre-closure order which was issued by the APGenco to facilitate reverse tendering and the court had directed the State government to place the impugned order under suspension.

The court had also restrained the State government, APGenco and the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) from conducting the process of entrusting the work to any third party with regard to the Polavaram hydel power pursuant to the tender notification.

During the Thursday’s hearing, Justice M. Seetharama Murti agreed with the Advocate General’s argument that the petition filed by NECL did not hold any value as the arbitration was started and it was not correct on the part of NECL to come up with the plea for striking off the Genco order at that stage.

‘Our stand vindicated’

The government can now engage a new contractor by taking the reverse tendering process forward.

Reacting to the High Court verdict, Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar said it vindicated the government’s stand that the procedures followed by the TDP government were fraught with irregularities. The government would gear up to resume the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) works once the flood recedes.