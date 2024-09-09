Andhra Pradesh High Court to pronounce judgment on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s passport case on September 11

Justice V.R.K. Krupa Sagar of the Andhra Pradesh High Court will pronounce his judgment on YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plea for issuance of a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Special Court for Trial of Criminal Cases Related to MPs and MLAs in Vijayawada for obtaining a regular passport for five years to travel to the United Kingdom (UK), on September 11 (Wednesday).

The judge was hearing a petition filed by Mr. Jagan against the order of the special court to grant a NOC for issuing/renewing his passport for a period of one year, on the ground that the Principal Special Judge for CBI cases in Hyderabad had already permitted the issue of NOC for giving the passport for five years subject to certain conditions for visiting the UK from September 3 to 25.

Mr. Jagan has appealed to the High Court to permit him to travel to the UK with the same conditions as imposed by the Hyderabad CBI Court, by setting aside the special court order.

The former Chief Minister has a case filed by Minister P. Narayana in the Special Court for Trial of Criminal Cases Related to MPs and MLAs in Vijayawada, for alleging that the Minister was involved in suspected illegal land transactions in Amaravati in 2014-19. The special court’s nod is required for Mr. Jagan to leave the country.