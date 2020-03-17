High Court to hear only urgent cases

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has begun hearing only urgent cases in an effort to encourage social distancing in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The HC Registrar General said in a notification that the court will consider only petitions for urgent hearing, bail and suspension of sentence.

Those with high body temperature will be denied entry into the HC and will be subjected to standard operating procedure prescribed by the Union Ministry of Health, and all necessary medical facilities will be provided, the notification said.

The notification said that parties related to pending cases may submit urgent hearing applications informing the other side if needed and in cases of expiry of interim orders, the advocates concerned can approach the Registrar (Judicial) and the court will decide on the urgency of the application. The hearing pattern would continue for at least two weeks.

The HC has also decided to take up precautionary measures to avoid mass gathering of advocates and the public on the premises. House-keeping staff have been instructed to sanitise all common areas including chambers, court halls, restrooms, corridors, Bar Association Hall, lunch room, tables, chairs and surfaces that see human contact, by using hypochloride solution.

The HC has also directed the Registry to seek deputation of two doctors and paramedical staff equipped with thermal screening guns from the government to screen people at the HC premises for symptoms of COVID-19 for at least three days initially.

Also, the HC would not insist on biometric attendance for the officers and staff and absentees will be considered as on duty. Meetings and functions in the HC premises are also not permitted.