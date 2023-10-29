High Court to hear Naidu’s bail plea in skill case today

October 29, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petition in the skill development scam case is scheduled to be heard in the High Court by Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao on Monday (October 30).

It may be recalled that Vacation Judge P. Venkata Jyothirmai ordered during a brief hearing on October 27 that the matter be placed before Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur for assigning it to an appropriate Bench on Monday.

Mr. Naidu’s extended remand at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison expires on November 1.

As far as the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Mr. Naidu in the Supreme Court for quashing the CID FIR and the consequential remand order of Vijayawada ACB Special Court are concerned, the judgment has been reserved by a Division Bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi and it is likely to be pronounced on November 8.

Mr. Naidu was arrested by the CID in Nandyal in the early hours of September 9 for allegedly masterminding the skill development scam. He has been denied bail several times since, even as his health deteriorated to some extent recently.

It remains to be seen whether Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and son Lokesh’s plea to grant bail to enable him to get proper treatment will be conceded.

