High Court strikes down GOon quota in local body polls

GUNTUR

03 March 2020 00:53 IST

Govt. asked to stick to the 50% cap in line with SC ruling

The High Court on Monday struck down GO Ms no 176, which has fixed reservations for BCs/SCs/STs at 59.85%, in the local body elections. Further, the High Court asked the government furnish within four weeks, the new quota without exceeding 50% .

A Division Dench headed by Chief Justice J.K Maheswari also declared ultra vires the Panchayat Raj Act.

Advertising

Advertising

In January, the Supreme Court had stayed the GO stating that reservations can not exceed 50 %. It had asked the High Court to decide on the matter within four weeks from the date of the stay order — January 20.

With this judgment, holding of local body elections has hit a roadblock again. Intermediate examinations are set to begin from March 4 (Wednesday and later Class 10 examinations and the government machinery would be preoccupied with them.

The government had issued the G.O on January 28, 2019, fixing 59.85% — 34 % for BCs, 19.08% for SCs, and 6.77% for STs.

Earlier, Birru Prathap Reddy and others filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court challenging the AP government’s move to fix reservations at 59.85% for local bodes on the ground that it is against the Supreme Court judgment.