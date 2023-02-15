High Court stays show-cause notice issued to Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association

February 15, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) imposed a stay on the show-cause notice issued to the Government Employees’ Association (GEA) for allegedly violating the A.P. Civil Services (Recognition of Service Associations) Rules, 2001 (RoSA Rules).

While pronouncing the interim order on February 15, Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari directed the government pleader (general administration) V. Maheswara Reddy, who was present along with the petitioner’s counsel P. V. G. Umesh Chandra, to file a counter in three weeks.

The judge observed that the impugned notice was in violation of the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution and No.3 (2) of RoSA Rules as contended by the petitioner K. R. Suryanarayana (GEA president).

It may be noted that certain statements made by the president and some office-bearers of GEA with regard to the delayed payment of salaries, pensions and other benefits had drawn flak from the government, which eventually issued the notice asking why the GEA’s recognition should not be withdrawn.

Mr. Suryanarayana challenged the notice, saying that it was illegal and the employees sought Governor’s intervention only after exhausting all options which included making appeals to Chief Secretary to solve the problem.