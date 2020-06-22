High Court stays Ayyanna Patrudu’s arrest

The High Court on Monday issued orders staying the arrest of former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu in the Nirbhaya case booked against him for allegedly using foul language against Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner K. Krishnaveni.

Justice T. Rajani ordered that Mr. Patrudu be not detained until further orders during the hearing into a quash petition filed by him after the police charged him with abusing Ms. Krishnaveni.

Mr. Patrudu has been accused of making objectionable remarks on the Commissioner when a wordy duel ensued between them over the removal of a portrait of the TDP leader’s grandfather from the municipal office premises.

Cases were registered under various Sections of IPC and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 (Nirbhaya Act).

K. Srinivasa Reddy, State Public Prosecutor in the High Court, confirmed the issue of the stay orders.