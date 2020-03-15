High court should pass order to postpone the elections: CPI

“If not now, the elections could be held after three months,” said CPI district secretary D. Jagadeesh. He said that the High Court should pass an order to postpone the elections to a later time in view of the evolving Coronavirus cases.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Jagadeesh said that the election campaigns would put a large number of people at risk. “Candidates from all parties will gather their supporters and meet people. This could spread the disease,” he added.

He then alleged that the government is conducting the elections so that the funds from the Central government do not stop. Mr. Jagadeesh asked the High Court to step in and give an order postponing the elections. “If the High Court takes a call, the funds from the Centre will come to the State even if the elections are not immediately conducted,” he added.

The district secretary later claimed that there is a shortage of masks and hand sanitisers in the State. “The government must distribute masks and hand sanitisers,” he said, adding that the government must take a cue from other States and immediately shut down schools, theatres and shopping malls to curb the spread of Coronavirus.