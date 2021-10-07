Andhra Pradesh

High Court seeks details of Sajjala’s appointment as Adviser

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the counsel for Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to furnish details of the criteria adopted by the State government for the appointment of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy as its Adviser (public affairs) with Cabinet rank.

During the hearing on a PIL filed by the MP, a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N. Jayasurya, told his advocate that they would hear the matter after Dasara vacation and called for full information thereof.

The MP’s argument was that the G.O. (No. 131) through which Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was appointed to the post was violative of the A.P Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju said he would present his views on the norms contained in the Secretariat service rules book in about three days. The petition was filed about two months ago.


