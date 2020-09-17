High Court order unusual, legally questionable, alleges Vijaya Sai

Vijayawada

17 September 2020 23:57 IST

He seeks the Centre’s intervention in the matter

The Andhra Pradesh High Court order restraining the media from publishing any news regarding the FIR filed against a former Advocate-General was “quite unusual” and “legally questionable decision,” observed YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the interim order through which the High Court directed the media, including social media, not to report details was unusual because there appeared to be no material to justify such censorship other than the allegation by the petitioner (the former A-G) that the case was foisted on him as part of a political vendetta.

Later, addressing the media on the sidelines of the protest staged on the lawns of Parliament against the alleged Amaravati land scandal and irregularities in the AP State Fibernet Limited, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the “gag order” was not well-received by the intelligentsia as it ought to be a tool used under exceptional circumstances.

Mr. Reddy commented that the general impression was that the judiciary had overreached the legislature and executive, and that the court order was read by people as a deprivation of the fundamental right of expression.

“There were no such gag orders when we were at the receiving end and things seemed to be right, and now the interpretation has differed. We are not attributing motives to any individuals, but want the same yardstick to be applied to all,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy stated, adding that he sought the Central government’s intervention in the issue.