High Court notices to MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Buddha Venkanna and 24 others in judges’ abuse case

They are accused of abusing HC judges K. Sreenivasa Reddy and K. Suresh Reddy and Vijayawada ACB Court judge B. S. V. Himabindu for giving adverse verdicts against TDP national president and former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu in a slew of  corruption cases.

September 27, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) comprising Justices C. Manavendranath Roy and Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao on September 27 directed the Director General of Police to issue notices to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary (MLA, Rajamundry rural constituency) and Buddha Venkanna (former MLC) and 24 others in a criminal contempt petition filed by the State. 

They are accused of abusing HC judges K. Sreenivasa Reddy and K. Suresh Reddy and Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court judge B. S. V. Himabindu for giving adverse verdicts against TDP national president and former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu in a slew of  corruption cases.

Those judges are hearing the skill development scam, Inner Ring Road alignment and some arson cases in which Mr. Naidu is either A-1 or one of the main accused. 

The present contempt petition filed on behalf of the State by Advocate General S. Sriram has been posted for further hearing after four weeks. Notices have also been ordered to be served to social media intermediaries Meta and ‘X’ (previously Facebook and Twitter respectively).

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / politics / politics (general) / Vijayawada

