ADVERTISEMENT

High Court Legal Services Committee to fill vacant posts

August 31, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Staff Reporter

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Legal Services Committee (APHCLSC) on Wednesday, issued notification for recruitment of vacant posts. Last date for  applying through registered post is September 14, 2023.

Applications are invited for the direct recruitment of one post of senior assistant, junior assistant, two posts of steno-typist and one post of office subordinate in the APHCLSC.

For more details candidates are requested to go through the AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) website https://apslsa.ap.nic.in, said the APSLSA officials in a release on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The applications should be addressed to AP High Court Legal Services Committee, First Floor, AP High Court Interim Building Complex, Nelapadu, Amaravati - 522202, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. 

Applications received only through registered post will be accepted, the APSLSA officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US