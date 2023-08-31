HamberMenu
High Court Legal Services Committee to fill vacant posts

August 31, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Staff Reporter

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Legal Services Committee (APHCLSC) on Wednesday, issued notification for recruitment of vacant posts. Last date for  applying through registered post is September 14, 2023.

Applications are invited for the direct recruitment of one post of senior assistant, junior assistant, two posts of steno-typist and one post of office subordinate in the APHCLSC.

For more details candidates are requested to go through the AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) website https://apslsa.ap.nic.in, said the APSLSA officials in a release on Wednesday.

The applications should be addressed to AP High Court Legal Services Committee, First Floor, AP High Court Interim Building Complex, Nelapadu, Amaravati - 522202, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. 

Applications received only through registered post will be accepted, the APSLSA officials said.

