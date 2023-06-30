High Court Judge’s intervention helps Bala Sadan inmate get admission in State-run school in Andhra Pradesh

June 30, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ONGOLE

The happiness of an inmate of a rescue home here knew no bounds when the out-of-school girl got admission into a State-run school, thanks to the intervention by Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge P.V. Jyothirmai on June 30 (Friday).

Eleven-year-old Krupaveni was all smiles as Justice Jyothirmai called the officials of the Education Department and ensured that she was admitted to the fifth class.

The girl, who had difficulty in getting admission due to some technical reasons, was given new uniforms and books immediately by the Education Department officials.

The Judge, also a member of the State Juvenile Justice Committee, joined another girl Devika Prashanthi, aged 18, in a tailoring course through the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Urban Areas (EPMA) Project Director Ravi Kumar.

“I can stand on my own legs after completion of the training successfully,” the confident girl said and profusely thanked the Judge.

Justice Jyothirmai , accompanied by Prakasam District Legal Services Authority Secretary Shyam Babu, interacted with the students of the Bala Sadan and Shishu Gruha here.

She examined the quality of the mid-day meal served at the Government Primary School as also the High school at Ramnagar.

She impressed upon the students to imbibe moral values, the very purpose of education provided to them, and grow to become good citizens in the future.