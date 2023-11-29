High Court issues notices to Chief Secretary, Sajjala in PIL plea against involving govt. staff in ‘Why A.P. Needs Jagan’ programme

November 29, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court headed by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on November 29 ordered that notices be issued to six official respondents, including the Chief Secretary of Government of Andhra Pradesh and Union Cabinet Secretary, and a private respondent, Adviser (Public Affairs), Government of Andhra Pradesh, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, in a PIL petition that objected to the involvement of government officials and employees in the YSR Congress Party’s ‘Why A.P. Needs Jagan’ programme.

The petitioner, K. Venkaiah, a journalist based in Mangalagiri, challenged the spending of money from the State exchequer on the programme, which, Government Pleader (Home) V. Maheswara Reddy, argued was intended to create awareness about the slew of development and welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

Representing the petitioner, advocates P.V.G. Umesh Chandra and Narra Srinivasa Rao said the government officials, employees and public servants were being compelled to take part in what was essentially a political activity, and charge and show-cause memos were being issued to those defying the instructions.

They insisted that even district Collectors were giving directions to the officials, employees and public servants to participate in the programme, which was in blatant violation of the relevant service rules.

The sole objective of ‘Why A.P. Needs Jagan’ was to glorify the Chief Minister, which was objectionable, the petitioner’s advocates told the court.

While taking note of the arguments, the court posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Mr. Venkaiah stated in the PIL petition that the programme was aimed at making political gain and spending money from the public exchequer was against all norms, and there was absolutely no public interest in it.

