High Court dismisses finance official’s plea to recall NBW

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by K.V.V. Satyanarayana, Special Secretary (Finance), for recalling the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in a case related to dues to be paid to G. Siva Narayana, sarpanch of Bhaskararaopet village in Kalidindi mandal of Krishna district, and ordered that he should be taken into custody. However, the court suspended the order on an appeal made by Mr. Satyanarayana’s advocate till the next hearing on July 27.

Mr. Siva Narayana had filed a contempt petition alleging that Mr. Satyanarayana did not implement a judgment delivered by Justice T. Rajani in October 2019. Subsequently, Mr. Satyanarayana had complied with the judgment but neither deposed before the court on the stipulated day (July 15, 2021) nor sent an advocate to represent him in the matter.

This resulted in the issue of a NBW. Mr. Satyanarayana had appealed for its recall. When the case came up for hearing on Saturday, the court directed that he be taken into custody, but conceded his advocate’s plea to suspend the order. The court also reduced the ₹50,000 penalty which it had imposed on him previously, to ₹10,000.