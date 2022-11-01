High Court dismisses Andhra Pradesh government’s plea to cancel permission for Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra

The Andhra Pradesh High Court also rejected the farmers’ plea for easing the curbs imposed by the police

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 01, 2022 20:04 IST

The number of participants should not exceed 600, and those expressing solidarity can do so only from the sidelines, says the court.

Amaravati farmers got a reprieve on Tuesday with the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissing the interlocutory application filed by the State government seeking cancellation of the permission given to their Maha Padayatra to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district.

The court also dismissed the farmers’ petition, wherein they prayed for easing the curbs imposed by the police on the padayatra on the grounds of law and order.

After hearing both the sides, Justice R. Raghunandan Rao ordered that the number of participants should not exceed 600, and those expressing solidarity could do so only from the sidelines.

He also reiterated that no new person shall be allowed, except those whose names had already been submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP).

Justice Raghunandan Rao directed the police to distribute ID cards to those who had not taken them, while giving the liberty to the farmers to display any government ID proof.

The court said the participants should not violate the conditions laid down by the police, failing which the DGP could come back with a request to cancel the padayatra.

