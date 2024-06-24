GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High Court directs Andhra Pradesh govt., ECI to file counters on mass resignations by volunteers 

Published - June 24, 2024 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Justice B. Krishna Mohan of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the State government and Election Commission of India (ECI) to file detailed counters in a matter relating to deferring the acceptance of en-masse resignations submitted by village and ward volunteers ahead of the general elections.

Appearing for petitioner Bode Ramachandra Yadav, president of Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party, advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra informed the High Court that the volunteers had registered several cases against the Ministers of the earlier government, accusing them of forcing them to resign from their posts.

The issue of mass resignations during the elections runs contrary to the letter and spirit of free and fair elections, and has to be settled once and for all for which detailed counters were indispensable, the petitioner said.

Considering his submissions, Justice Krishna Mohan directed the State government and the ECI to file counters and posted the matter for further hearing in four weeks’ time. Advocate S. Sivadarshan represented the ECI.

It may be recalled that earlier, the ECI had informed the High Court that more than 64,000 volunteers submitted their resignations prior to the elections, and this was contended in a writ petition which came up for hearing again on June 24.

