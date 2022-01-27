High Court CJ stresses need for swift justice, judicial propriety

‘Long after becoming a Republic, many aspirations yet to be fulfilled’

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra stressed the need for a concerted effort to deliver speedy justice to the needy while grappling with unforeseen challenges like theCOVID-19 pandemic. He recalled that Mahatma Gandhi had cautioned the nation against being overwhelmed bya euphoria of freedom and giving up on their goals.

“So many years after India became a Republic, many aspirations are yet to be fulfilled. We in the judiciary, which is considered one of the world’s strongest, have an onerous duty to facilitate nation-building. Each one of us should rise to the occasion,” he exhorted the legal fraternity.

Addressing members of the Bench and the Bar, judicial officers, their family members and other dignitaries at the 73rd Republic Day (RD) celebrations organised on the court premises on Wednesday, Chief Justice Mishra said theCOVID-19 pandemichas not deterred the nation from remaining strong to march towards the future and that the judiciary has a pivotal role to play in it without compromising on the high standards of judicial propriety.

“The adoption of the Constitution was an epoch-making event. The Constitution is a unifying factor and a sacred document that gives us values which should never be forgotten. The Republic is not to be considered as a mere festival or a ritual,” the CJ asserted.