High Court calls PIL against raising loans by A.P. Beverages Corporation ‘frivolous’  

Will not issue notice to the government, says Division Bench

Causing financial trouble to the State appeared to be the motive behind the PIL, says Andhra Pradesh High Court | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu observed that the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju against the raising of loans by the state beverages corporation is ‘frivolous’.

The Bench said that it would hence not even issue a notice to the government, adding that causing financial trouble to the State appeared to be the motive behind the PIL.

Hearing of the petition on Wednesday, the Chief Justice asserted that it was not for the court to run the government or its finances, and if such PILs were entertained, people would go to the extent of challenging the State budget itself.

He then reserved the matter for orders, while asking what was the petitioner’s interest in it and how taking a loan affects the public at large. The PIL is apparently an attempt to stop the State from implementing its schemes, the Chief Justice noted.