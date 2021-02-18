High Court allows Nani to speak to people, media with riders

The High Court on Thursday granted permission to Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) to speak to the media and groups of people but ordered that he should refrain from passing any objectionable remarks on the State Election Commission (SEC) headed by N. Ramesh Kumar, and the ongoing process of Gram Panchayat (GP) elections.
Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu ruled that the Minister should not cast aspersions on the SEC which has certain discretionary powers, and also not make comments on the election process. He observed that the SEC cannot issue the gag order on the Minister as his right to freedom of speech could not be entirely curbed.
It may be noted that Mr. Ramesh Kumar issued a show-cause notice to the Minister for attributing motives to his actions but got an unsatisfactory explanation.
Mr. Ramesh Kumar then directed the Krishna District Collector and Superintendent of Police to register a case of violation of Model Code of Conduct and initiate criminal proceedings against the Minister for purportedly vitiating the elections.
The Minister challenged the SEC's order by filing a house motion petition in the High Court, which took the assistance of senior counsel P. Raghu Ram, whom it appointed as the amicus curiae, in determining whether the impugned statements made by the Minister can be classified as hate speech.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath