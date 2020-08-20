High Court adjourns phone tapping case to Aug 27

VIJAYAWADA

20 August 2020 15:33 IST

A two-judge bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and consisting of Justice D. Ramesh adjourned to August 27 the hearing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by N.N. Grace of Visakhapatnam on the alleged tapping of phones belonging to a host of VVIPs including some judges.

Chief Justice Maheswari directed the petitioner's counsel J. Sravan Kumar to merge the additional affidavit with main petition before the above date.

Ms. Grace filed a PIL alleging that the phones of judges, advocates and various VVIPs were tapped in violation of the Telegraph Act, 1885 and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

Advertising

Advertising

She contended that phone-tapping is a serious offence that amounted to usurping individuals of their fundamental right to privacy and the surveillance of phones of judges was a threat to the judiciary.