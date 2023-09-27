High Court adjourns IRR case to Sept. 29

September 27, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in the Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case to September 29.

Advocate-General S. Sriram argued on behalf of the CID while senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared for the TDP supremo.

Mr. Sriram maintained that Mr. Naidu’s family benefited from the changes that were made in the Amaravati master plan by allegedly violating the relevant rules, so that the IRR did not pass through their lands.

Meanwhile, the ACB Court adjourned Mr. Naidu’s bail petitions and the CID custody petition in the skill development scam case to October 4.

III Additional District and Sessions-cum-ACB Court Judge B.S.V. Himabindu told the advocates on both sides to conclude their arguments on that day.

It may be noted that Mr. Naidu’s judicial remand ordered by her ends on October 5 while the CID sought Mr. Naidu’s custody for an additional five days.

