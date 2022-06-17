High alert sounded in railway, bus stations in Andhra Pradesh

Additional forces deployed to prevent any untoward incident

Additional forces deployed to prevent any untoward incident

A high alert has been sounded in all the railway stations and bus stations in the State, after violence broke out at the Secunderabad railway station over the Agnipath scheme on Friday.

Mobs burnt parcels on the tracks, burnt some bogies and resorted to rioting at the Secunderabad railway station opposing the Central government scheme announced a couple of days ago.

Keeping it in view the incident, the police sounded alert in Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Bhimavaram and other bus and railway stations. They deployed additional forces and have intensified patrolling.

Director-General of Police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy said discussions were held with Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan and superintendents of other stations in the State.

“Police spoke to the Army officers and recruitment personnel and deployed additional forces as a precautionary measure”, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

“The situation is peaceful in all stations in Vijayawada division. A helpdesk has been set up to disseminate information to the passengers on train schedules”, Mr. Shivendra Mohan said.

“Job aspirants can submit representations to the officers in a peaceful manner, but should not resort to violence. Persons involved in arson and rioting cases will be rendered unfit for all government jobs”, the DGP warned.

“We have information on possible attacks and violence by some mobs in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and other railway stations in Andhra Pradesh. Buses and trains coming from the neighbouring States are being checked thoroughly, and passengers are requested to cooperate “, the State Police chief said.