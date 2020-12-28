Hi-tech initiative to end land disputes

In Visakhapatnam district, the resurvey is likely to be completed by August 2023

The comprehensive resurvey of lands in Andhra Pradesh, launched by the State government, under the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha scheme on December 21, 2020, is a major exercise intended to provide ‘conclusive title’ to the rightful owners after a scientific resurvey of lands.

Maps would be prepared giving complete details of lands. The digitised property register and title register and a register for complaints would be made available at Village Secretariats to enable land owners to record their complaints and grievances, if any. Later, title deeds will be issued to the land/house site/house owners.

A team, comprising two surveyors, a VRO and a VRA, will conduct land resurvey in the village. Every survey number will be filmed using drone cameras and stored in digital format.

The resurvey programme was launched by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao at Ramayogi Agraham village of Bheemunipatnam mandal in Visakhapatnam district on December 22. Drones and modern gadgets have been deployed for the purpose.

"The survey will be conducted in three phases with 920 villages in the first phase, 1,012 in the second and 1,000 villages in the third phase in Visakhapatnam district. On completion of the survey, a ‘conclusive title’ will be given to the owner," says District Collector V. Vinay Chand. He appeals to the farmers and the public to cooperate in the smooth conduct of the survey and bring their grievances, if any, to the notice of the authorities. The land title card would have a unique identification number, measurements of the property and name of the owner along with the photo and total area of the land.

A total of four Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) are being opened at Zone-III Office of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at Maharanipeta in the city, at K. Kotapadu, Raavikamatam and Munchingput for the resurvey in the district. These stations would be connected to GPS using drones, for quick transfer of data.

The resurvey project is expected to be completed by August 2023.