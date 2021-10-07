Heroin seizure: TDP to submit ‘evidence’ to Central agencies

KAKINADA

07 October 2021 01:23 IST

Leaders allege drugs being imported from Africa via Kakinada deep seaport

Telugu Desam Party national spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram has said that the TDP will submit “evidences” to the Central investigative agencies to expose the Andhra Pradesh connection in the Mundra port heroin seizure case. On September 16, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 2,988 kg of heroin in Mundra port in Gujarat.

Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, Mr. Pattabhi Ram alleged that a detailed investigation on Kakinada City YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy’s trade links with Afghanistan and his local trade connections would give more clues on the heroin case and its connection with Andhra Pradesh.

“Mr. Chandrasekhara Reddy is one of the prime stakeholders from Andhra Pradesh involved in the Mundra port heroin case. He is reportedly involved in the import of drugs including heroin from African countries via the Kakinada deep seaport in the name of rice trade,” Mr. Pattabhi Ram alleged. He alleged the local police had deliberately ignored the State's link with the heroine case.

Mr. Pattabhi Ram and Peddapuram TDP MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa demanded that the trade details of Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Y.S. Sunil Reddy and his brother Y.S. Anil Reddy in the African countries including Mozambique, Ivory Coast, and Tanzania, be revealed.