‘Hero stone’ showing a man fighting a tiger found near Mydukur

A damaged ‘Hero stone’, believed to be of ninth century, has come to light in Mydukur mandal of Kadapa district recently.

The stone was found by history researcher and journalist Bommisetty Ramesh near Puttakanuma located west of Thippireddypalle village, abutting the Nallamala forest. The stone is facing east and in the midst of earthen walls, indicating the likely presence of a human habitation here in the past.

Hero stones (‘Veeragallu’ in Telugu) were sculpted in memory of warriors to commemorate their martyrdom either in a battle or for a social cause. The hinterland of Kadapa district is replete with such memorials in view of the scores of battles the region has witnessed in the past. Due to the presence of thick forests, Seshachalam in the south and Nallamala in the north, instances of man-animal conflict has also led to creation of stories of valour.

In this particular case, the stone depicts a man engaged in a combat with a ferocious tiger. Senior historian Avadhanam Umamaheswara Sastry, in his doctoral research work ‘Kadapa Jilla Sasanalu - Samskruti Charitra’ (History and culture of Cuddapah district in inscriptions) done at Sri Krishnadevaraya University, has mentioned the presence of such hero stones across Kadapa district.

Referring to a 9 th century inscription found near Rayavaram, Dr. Sastry had mentioned the death of warrior called ‘Kokila Adiyamma’ while resisting ‘Gograhanam’ (seizure of cows). “Abduction of cattle wealth used to lead to major battles between communities in the past. The one who laid down his life while resisting such attempts was worshipped as a hero”, Mr. Ramesh told The Hindu.

Hero stones were also installed for those sacrificing life while fighting wild animals. In his research publication dating to 1995, Dr. Sastry had mentioned the presence of a 8 th or 9 th century hero stone found near Chagaleru village that was meant to immortalise a man who died while saving the village cows from a tiger.

Armed with information from Dr. Sastry’s book and accompanied by Forest Beat Officer Sri Hari and a local resident Akula Nadipi Subbarayudu, Mr. Ramesh recently ventured into the Nallamala forest where he stumbled upon the hero stone, though it has to be verified if it is the same mentioned in Dr. Sastry’s work.

Mr. Ramesh appeals to the district administration and the archeology department to preserve the stone to facilitate further research.