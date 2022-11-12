Heritage site of Kanaparthi cries for tourism infrastructure

Artefacts dating back thousands of years have been unearthed here, leading to calls for conservation from local activists

S. Murali ONGOLE
November 12, 2022 18:38 IST

Kanaparthi, a sleepy village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, is an Indologist’s delight thanks to its abundant artefacts that throw light on the centuries-old cultural history of Andhra Pradesh.

“A number of bronze and Panchaloha idols of the Lord Buddha and other artefacts including numerous Sivalingas have been found in the coastal village, earlier referred to as ‘Kanakapuripatnam,’ circa 4th century to 5th century A.D. when Buddhism was in its decline, and Hinduism began to flourish,” says historian D. Venkateswara Reddy of the Acharya Nagarjuna university. Flying Gandharvas, bells and other religious objects were found stored in a big pot, perhaps fearing vandalism at the hands of religious zealots.

The magnificent Sivalingas of different sizes and shapes, arranged in rows at the State Archaelogical Museum, are the cynosure of all eyes at the village close to N.G. Padu in Prakasam district. The lustrous idols have survived for thousands of years, now standing tall as immaculate examples of the craftsmanship of the sculptors from the region who exported hundreds of idols of Lord Parameswara to Southeast Asian countries thousands of years ago.

The Yeleswara temple in the village where the Gundalakamma river joins the Bay of Bengal has been a beehive of socio-cultural activity then. The museum also has a rare piece of ‘Dhara Sivalinga’ with 32 dimensions, observes a local social activist K. Trinadha Reddy.

However, the historical site, an archaeologist’s delight, still lacks adequate tourism infrastructure, says Mr. Trinadha Rao who successfully led the villagers in staging a protracted struggle against the setting up a mega thermal power plant in the village in his quest to facilitate the setting up of a museum on the archaeologically valuable site.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Numerous idols found all over the place underscore the need for a more in-depth scientific study of the artefacts available in the village starting from the Stone Age period, about 2.6 million years ago, feels Prof. Venkateswara Reddy.

The Yeleswara temple at Kanaparthi has been a thriving centre of Shaivism for centuries. They stand testimony to the cultural practices of the people of the Andhra region during the pre-historic and historic periods including that of Satavahanas, Eastern Chalukyas, Sangama and Cholas.

The village, notified as an area of national importance by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), deserves to be developed into a major tourist centre to draw national and international tourists. Even now, artefacts get unearthed when residents take up construction activity in the village, says Mr. Trinadha Reddy referring to the recovery of over five lakh bricks, each 18 inches in size.

The artefacts recovered include ivory bangles, tone earrings, wares for making lipstick, and glazed pottery. Efforts are being made by the villagers to impresss upon Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishen Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart R.K. Roja to develop elaborate tourism infrastructure at the village of historical importance.

